PREVIOUS|
Deals

Koodo is offering refurbished iPhone XS Max for $17/mo

Refurbished devices, including the iPhone 11, the Galaxy S21 5G, the Motorola Edge+ and more are also on sale

Jul 28, 2021

12:28 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’ve been thinking about picking up an older iPhone but don’t want to pay the full price, now is your chance.

As noted by RedFlagDeals user ‘LeifS39303‘, Koodo is offering certified preowned 64GB and 256GB iPhone XS Max for $17/month and $21/month, respectively.

You can get the 64GB device with Koodo’s Tab Plus plan, where you pay $0 upfront and make a $17 payment per month for 24 months.

Similarly, you can get the 256GB model with the Tab Plus plan at $0 upfront and a $21 payment per month for 24 months.

The iPhone XS Max received an 8.5/10 rating when we reviewed the smartphone at MobileSyrup back in 2018.

Apart from the iPhone XS Max, Koodo has other certified refurbished devices available too.

Check the full list out below:

These certified refurbished devices are inspected by certified technicians, are disinfected, and come with Koodo’s one-year warranty, so you can rest assured that you’re buying what you’re seeing.

Learn more about Koodo’s refurbished devices here.

Follow the links to purchase the iPhone XS Max from Koodo or to find the full list of refurbished devices available.

Source: Koodo Via: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Jun 1, 2019

10:10 AM EDT

Here are the Galaxy Note 10 and 2019 iPhone leaks from last week

Deals

Jul 9, 2021

10:20 AM EDT

Koodo, Fido and Virgin Mobile offering $50/8GB, $60/10GB and more plans

Deals

May 12, 2021

12:03 PM EDT

You can get a free smartphone with Freedom’s ‘Absolute Zero’ promotion

News

Jul 28, 2021

11:19 AM EDT

EB Games to rebrand as GameStop in Canada by the end of 2021

Comments