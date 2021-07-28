Koodo is offering refurbished iPhone XS Max for $17/mo

If you’ve been thinking about picking up an older iPhone but don’t want to pay the full price, now is your chance.
As noted by RedFlagDeals user ‘LeifS39303‘, Koodo is offering certified preowned 64GB and 256GB iPhone XS Max for $17/month and $21/month, respectively.
You can get the 64GB device with Koodo’s Tab Plus plan, where you pay $0 upfront and make a $17 payment per month for 24 months.
Similarly, you can get the 256GB model with the Tab Plus plan at $0 upfront and a $21 payment per month for 24 months.
The iPhone XS Max received an 8.5/10 rating when we reviewed the smartphone at MobileSyrup back in 2018.
Apart from the iPhone XS Max, Koodo has other certified refurbished devices available too.
Check the full list out below:
- iPhone 11 64GB: $22/month for 24 months
- iPhone XS 64GB: $14/month for 24 months
- iPhone 8 64GB: $10/month for 24 months
- iPhone SE 64GB: $21/month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: $15/month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: $25/month for 24 months
- Huawei P40: $10/month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $33/month for 24 months ($268 upfront)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: $15/month for 24 months
- Motorola Edge+: $33/month for 24 months
- TCL 10 Pro: $8/month for 24 months
- LG K61: $3/month for 24 months
- iPhone XR: $13/month for 24 months
- LG K41S: $1/month for 24 months
- Google Pixel 4a: $15/month for 24 months
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $12/month for 24 months
- iPhone X 64GB: $17/month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $33/month for 24 months ($168 upfront)
These certified refurbished devices are inspected by certified technicians, are disinfected, and come with Koodo’s one-year warranty, so you can rest assured that you’re buying what you’re seeing.
Learn more about Koodo’s refurbished devices here.
Follow the links to purchase the iPhone XS Max from Koodo or to find the full list of refurbished devices available.
Source: Koodo Via: RedFlagDeals
