Motorola Edge 20 renders show off flat display and triple cameras

Renders of the Motorola Edge 20 have shown up online, revealing that Motorola might be ditching the curves this year.
According to CAD-based renders shared by the well-known OnLeaks and Pricebaba, the standard Edge 20 has ditched its curved display favouring a 6.7-inch flat display.
The flat display would boast an FHD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Specs-wise, the handset would also feature a Snapdragon 778G processor with either 6 or 8GB of RAM. Rumour has it that it’ll also feature 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage.
Meanwhile, the triple camera setup would sport a 108-megapixel primary shooter with a 16-megapixel secondary lens and an 8-megapixel third sensor. The phone is tipped to feature a 4,000mAh battery as well.
Motorola is also expected to release the Motorola Edge 20 Lite and Edge 20 Pro handsets. Motorola posted an image to Sina Weibo earlier today, indicating its new handsets will launch on August 5th.
Source: OnLeaks/Pricebaba
