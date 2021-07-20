PREVIOUS
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be more like the original card game than previous entries

The game is coming to mobile, consoles and PC

Jul 20, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

It’s time to duel.

Konami has announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, a card-battling game that the company calls “the most complete Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG digital title yet.”

Master Duel has more of a focus on the original trading card game, compared to previous titles that were centred on the Yu-Go-Oh! manga or anime series.

A release date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but the game is coming to Android, iOS, Steam, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Supported devices will offer 4K graphics.

The Nintendo Switch will also be getting a new game called Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel, which focuses on the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! SevensRush Duel will be released this fall.

There’s also going to be a Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, which will offer unique four-person duelling and come to Android and iOS. No other details were revealed.

Lastly, Konami has revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, its free-to-play pared-down mobile version of the popular card game, has now achieved 140 million downloads worldwide. Duelists have also collected more than 65 billion cards across more than six billion duels.

Via: IGN

