It’s time to duel.
Konami has announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, a card-battling game that the company calls “the most complete Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG digital title yet.”
WE HAVE UNVEILED THREE NEW YU-GI-OH! DIGITAL TITLES: MASTER DUEL, RUSH DUEL AND CROSS DUEL!
Master Duel has more of a focus on the original trading card game, compared to previous titles that were centred on the Yu-Go-Oh! manga or anime series.
A release date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but the game is coming to Android, iOS, Steam, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Supported devices will offer 4K graphics.
The Nintendo Switch will also be getting a new game called Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel, which focuses on the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens. Rush Duel will be released this fall.
There’s also going to be a Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, which will offer unique four-person duelling and come to Android and iOS. No other details were revealed.
Lastly, Konami has revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, its free-to-play pared-down mobile version of the popular card game, has now achieved 140 million downloads worldwide. Duelists have also collected more than 65 billion cards across more than six billion duels.
