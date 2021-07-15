Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights to launch on iOS and Android

Square Enix’s Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights is coming to iOS and Android.
According to the game’s reveal trailer, this free-to-play take on the series features turn-based combat and will include a monetization system with loot boxes.
Previous Bravely Default characters will also appear in the game.
The title is part of the Bravely series’ 10th anniversary, and alongside the announcement, Square also revealed plans to launch a closed beta for Android users.
It’s unclear if this mobile game will be available to users globally at launch or if it’s releasing in Japan first. For more on Bravely, check out our review of Bravely Default II.
