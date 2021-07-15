Update 15/07/2021 6:40pm ET: The Series X is now out of stock.
Original story follows:
The Xbox Series X is now available in the Microsoft Store for $599.
If you’re interested in buying the Series X, you’ll likely need to move quickly as the console typically sells out in just a few minutes. That said, there have been a few recent instances where the Series X has been in stock in the Microsoft Store for a few hours.
For more on Microsoft’s current-gen system, check out our review of Xbox Series X.
This story will be updated when the Series X is out of stock.
Via: @Lbabinz
