YouTube Shorts rolls out globally to more than 100 countries

Google-owned YouTube is undoubtedly the world’s biggest video-content platform, with over two billion active and logged-in users every month.
To help compete with the likes of Tik-Tok and Instagram Reels, YouTube launched its own short-video platform last September called YouTube Shorts. While the platform was initially released only in India, it has since expanded to the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela.
Now, starting this week, the short-video platform is rolling out globally to more than 100 countries where YouTube is available, as reported by Variety.
YouTube Shorts allows users to record 60-second videos, all while being able to dive into a large catalogue of audio to sample. Users can also take audio from all videos that have been uploaded to YouTube to utilize in Shorts, as long as the video’s creators allow it.
Shorts users will also have access to a much larger library of licensed audio from more than 250 labels and publishers, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Because Music, Merlin, Beggars, Ditto, AEI, The State51, Kobalt and others.
Shorts is technically still in beta, so it’s to be expected that YouTube will add a slew of additional features in the coming months as it monitors how the sub-platform is received and what people like and dislike about it.
Follow the links to download YouTube for iOS and Android to access YouTube Shorts.
Via: Variety
