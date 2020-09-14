YouTube to roll out TikTok-like short-form video format called ‘Shorts’

YouTube is getting ready to launch a new short-form video format to take on rivals like TikTok and Instagram’s Reels.
The company is rolling out ‘Shorts,’ which are 15-second videos shot on mobile phones. YouTube is launching a beta version of Shorts in India in the next few days.
Users will be able to string several clips together with a multi-segment camera, adjust speed and add music to the videos. There will also be a timer and countdown feature to let users record videos hands-free.
These are all tools that are present in TikTok, and are also the features that Instagram added in its own rival version.
“We’ll continue to add more features and expand to more countries in the coming months as we learn from you and listen to your feedback,” YouTube noted in a blog post.
YouTube is encouraging mobile creators or artists to start uploading their existing short videos on YouTube today to start getting discovered.
“We can’t wait to see what you do with Shorts and look forward to empowering a new generation of mobile creators and artists on the world’s largest video platform,” YouTube notes.
It’s unknown when Shorts will launch in North America, but we’ll likely learn more in the coming weeks following the beta launch in India.
Source: YouTube
Comments