Tag Heuer’s Super Mario smartwatch becomes livelier when you’re active

Tag Heuer has unveiled a collaboration with Nintendo to make a Super Mario edition of its Connected smartwatch featuring Mario watch faces and animations.
Tag Heuer’s watch will become available on July 15th for $2,150 USD (roughly $2,681 CAD), which surprisingly matches the company’s other Connected series devices. However, this one will have Mario as the main selling point.
According to Tag Heuer, Mario’s “upbeat and active personality will encourage wearers of this smartwatch to enjoy moving too.” The dial of the watch will become more animated and livelier as the wearer becomes more active. Additionally, the watch will have rewards, with more animations as you hit 25, 50, 75 and 100 percent of your step target.
This watch runs Google’s Wear OS and offers features like Google Pay, Pulse measurement, water-resistance and more.
Tag Heuer is only making 2,000 models of the watch, which will be available in some of its boutique stores and websites in specific regions. It’s worth noting that while Tag Heuer’s American website offers a countdown until the beginning of the sale of the Mario edition smartwatch, the Canadian website doesn’t have the same timer. It only allows users to register for more information regarding the watch and nothing else.
Via: Engadget
