Telus investing $43 million to expand fibre optic network to Stony Plain, Alberta

Telus is investing $43 million to connect homes and businesses in Stony Plain, Alberta to its fibre optic network.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says the investment is part of its commitment to invest $14.5 billion in infrastructure and operations across Alberta through 2024.
Work on the PureFibre network in Stony Plain is expected to start in September and Telus anticipates the majority of homes and businesses will be connected by the end of 2023.
“Telus is very proud to be making this generational investment in Stony Plain, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better, particularly as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“We look forward to connecting our fellow Albertans in Stony Plain to Telus PureFibre and supporting the community as it attracts new industries and innovators, supporting the jobs of today and those that have yet to be imagined.”
Telus says once homes are connected, residents will get access to faster and symmetrical internet speeds.
Source: Telus
