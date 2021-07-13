SaskTel, feds to bring enhanced connectivity to northern Saskatchewan

SaskTel and the federal government have announced a joint investment of $3.7 million to bring high-speed internet to more residents in northern Saskatchewan.
The federal government is providing $2.1 million through its Connect To Innovation program for the project.
Through the joint investment, SaskTel will upgrade its broadband infrastructure serving the communities of Black Point, Jeannette Lake, Michel Village, and Timber Bay allowing it to introduce faster internet packages.
SaskTel also plans to double the capacity of its backbone network from Points North to Fond du Lac. The carrier says the added capacity will ensure that residents in Black Lake, Fond du Lac, and Stony Rapids will be able to fully utilize their internet connection without being slowed by network congestion.
“This partnership will help us improve broadband services and deliver faster internet speeds for hundreds of Northern Saskatchewan residents so that they may fully participate in the digital world and take advantage of the social, economic and educational opportunities that exist today,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett in a statement.
SaskTel says the project will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be complete by the end of March 2022.
The carrier’s investment for this project is part of its commitment to invest $323 million of capital across the province in 2021 and 2022.
Source: SaskTel
