There might be a OnePlus tablet in the works

We're also expecting to hear more about the OnePlus 9T soon

Jul 5, 2021

1:36 PM EDT

A listing on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) suggests that OnePlus is working on a tablet.

As a Canadian, I’m trying not to get to hyped since the company rarely releases its unique products like the good Nord phones and the OnePlus TV here. That said, the tablet could still come here, if it’s real at all.

The leaked certification comes courtesy of the site My Smart Pricewhich often leaks phones and other tech devices.

The certification doesn’t show off any of the specs of the device, so all we can really gain from it is the name, OnePlus Pad.

Beyond that, the website also says that the upcoming OnePlus 9T might come out in Q3 2021 (July-September) and will pack in a 108-megapixel camera array.

None of this information is confirmed, but it definitely suggests OnePlus is gearing up for a pretty packed late summer/fall. Last year, the 8T came out in October, and the year before that, the 7T came out in September. 

Source: My Smart Price 

