PREVIOUS
News

Sony says you’ll still be able to buy PSP games through PS3 and Vita stores

The PSP originally released way back in 2005

Jul 2, 2021

1:33 PM EDT

0 comments

PSP Header

It looks like digital PSP games won’t be disappearing any time soon.

When Sony reversed its plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita storefronts back in April, the company also confirmed it would still shut down its PSP game store on July 2nd, 2021. This meant that if you purchased a PSP game digitally, you wouldn’t be able to download it again after this date.

However, according to a post on Sony’s U.S. website first uncovered by Kotaku, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. While the PSP store shut down back in 2016, you could still download games for Sony’s now retro handheld through the PS3 and Vita storefronts. With those stores staying open, you’ll also still be able to download PSP games, though there will be a few restrictions.

Sony says you won’t be able to search for PSP games within the store or make in-game purchases.

In April 19th blog post, Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said, “Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here,” regarding the company’s earlier plans to close the PS3 and Vita digital stores.

“So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned.”

Though there aren’t likely many people out there still playing PSP games, this is definitely a win for video game preservation, especially given that 35 digital-only PSP games would be gone forever with this change. Sony’s PSP was originally released back in 2005 as the company’s answer to Nintendo’s DS.

Image credit: Wikipedia

Source: Kotaku 

Related Articles

News

Jun 29, 2021

5:23 PM EDT

Bethesda’s Todd Howard says The Elder Scrolls VI is still in the ‘design phase’

Deals

Jun 29, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Ubisoft’s Summer Sale offers games up to 80 percent off

News

Dec 11, 2019

3:50 PM EST

Almost 5 percent of Pornhub’s game console traffic comes from Nintendo’s Wii U

Features

Feb 15, 2015

11:30 AM EST

Emulate This: The future of mobile gaming, PSP Edition

Comments