Humble is offering a bundle with Epic Games

Humble Bundle is offering an ‘Epic Games’ bundle with the likes of World War Z, Spelldrifter, Dangerous Driving and more included.
The bundle features the following titles:
- Spelldrifter
- World War Z – Game of the Year Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures
- A Knight’s Quest
- Dangerous Driving
- Omen of Sorrow
The bundle can be divided into three separate bundles with different pricing.
- The first bundle is a one-item bundle and includes Omen of Sorrow. It costs $1.21.
- The second bundle is a three-item bundle and includes A Knight’s Quest, Dangerous Driving and Omen of Sorrow. This bundle costs $14.67.
- The final is a six-item bundle that includes Spelldrifter, World War Z GOTY Edition, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures, A Knight’s Quest, Dangerous Driving and Omen of Sorrow. This bundle costs $18.28.
To learn more about the bundle, or to purchase it, click here.
Image credit: Humble
Source: Humble
