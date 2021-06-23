PREVIOUS|
Humble is offering a bundle with Epic Games

The bundle features games like Spelldrifter and World War Z

Jun 23, 2021

6:40 PM EDT

Humble Bundle is offering an ‘Epic Games’ bundle with the likes of World War Z, Spelldrifter, Dangerous Driving and more included.

The bundle features the following titles:

  • Spelldrifter
  • World War Z – Game of the Year Edition
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures
  • A Knight’s Quest
  • Dangerous Driving
  • Omen of Sorrow

The bundle can be divided into three separate bundles with different pricing.

  • The first bundle is a one-item bundle and includes Omen of Sorrow. It costs $1.21.
  • The second bundle is a three-item bundle and includes A Knight’s Quest, Dangerous Driving and Omen of Sorrow. This bundle costs $14.67.
  • The final is a six-item bundle that includes Spelldrifter, World War Z GOTY Edition, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures, A Knight’s Quest, Dangerous Driving and Omen of Sorrow. This bundle costs $18.28.

To learn more about the bundle, or to purchase it, click here.

Image credit: Humble

Source: Humble

