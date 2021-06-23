PREVIOUS
Amazon announces new renewable energy project in Alberta

The company plans to open a 375 MW solar farm in the province

Jun 23, 2021

7:05 PM EDT

Amazon has announced a new renewable energy project in Alberta to advance its aim of powering 100 percent of company activities with renewable energy by 2025.

The renewable energy project in Alberta is a 375 MW solar farm. Amazon says that once it comes online next year, it will bring Amazon’s capacity in Canada to more than one million megawatt-hours (MWh), which is enough to power more than 100,000 Canadian homes.

“This is great news for our province and for all Albertans. Amazon’s investment in our province means jobs for Albertans, and furthers Alberta’s reputation as a diversified energy powerhouse,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in a news release.

“Thank you to Amazon for this vote of confidence in Alberta’s economy and our diversified energy future.”

Amazon previously aimed to power 100 percent of company activities with renewable energy by 2030, but moved up the target to 2025.

Source: Amazon 

