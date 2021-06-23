PlayStation’s ‘Mid-Year Deals’ sale discounts games up to 60 percent off

PlayStation’s latest promotion called ‘Mid-Year Deals’ discounts several games for up to 60 percent off.
This promotion ends July 7th and showcases notable titles like Knockout City, Outriders, Fallout 4, Personal 5 Royal Ultimate Edition and more at a discounted rate.
Check out some of the deals below:
- Outriders PS4 & PS5: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Knockout City: now $22.49, was $29.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath: now $21.39, was $53.49
- Battlefield V: now $5.19, was $51.99
- Persona 5 Royal: now $35.99, was $79.99
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition: $37.44, was $53.49
- Skater XL: now $40.11, was $53.49
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $14.99, was $29.99
- The Outer Worlds Board-Approved: now $62.69, was $104.49
- Detroit: Become Human: now $14.99, was $29.99
- Bloodborne Complete Edition: now $23.49, was $46.99
- Ghostrunner: now $21.99, was $39.99
You can find all of the games included in the sale, here.
Source: PlayStation Store
