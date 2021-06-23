PREVIOUS|
PlayStation’s ‘Mid-Year Deals’ sale discounts games up to 60 percent off

The sale includes Knockout City, Outriders, Fallout 4, Personal 5 Royal Ultimate Edition and more

Jun 23, 2021

6:14 PM EDT

PlayStation’s latest promotion called ‘Mid-Year Deals’ discounts several games for up to 60 percent off.

This promotion ends July 7th and showcases notable titles like Knockout City, Outriders, Fallout 4, Personal 5 Royal Ultimate Edition and more at a discounted rate.

Check out some of the deals below:

You can find all of the games included in the sale, here.

Source: PlayStation Store

