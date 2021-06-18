Fido is offering the iPhone 11 Pro for $34.99/month

If you want to purchase a relatively new iPhone but don’t want to pay the top price, Fido’s new offer is a great option.
Fido is offering a decent deal on the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro that comes with EarPods, a Lighting-to-USB Cable and a USB Power Adapter.
The handset’s full price is $1,625, which regularly costs $67.71 per month over two years, but with Fido’s new sale, you only pay $34.99 per month for 24 months.
But the iPhone 11 Pro is not the only smartphone with a lowered price. Check below for a list of devices that received a price cut:
- iPhone XR: Now $20 per month, was $30 per month
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Now $15 per month, was $50 per month
- iPhone 12 64GB: Now $35.50 per month, was $48.50 per month
- iPhone 12 mini 64GB: Now $29 per month, was $42 per month
- Motorola Edge+: Now $9.99 per month, was $83.34 per month
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Now $35 per month, was $58.34 per month
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: Now $33.33 per month, was $68.96 per month
- Google Pixel 5: Now $25, was $39.59
There are a lot more smartphones currently on discount at Fido. Check the full sale here.
The sale deals can be claimed online or in-store though the latter will incur you a $45 service fee.
Source: Fido
Comments