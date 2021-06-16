Update 06/16/2021 10:24pm ET: EB Games says it’s entirely sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles.
Thank you for your interest in our Playstation 5 console restock. We are now sold out of available units. Please follow us on social media for updates and restock availability. pic.twitter.com/BWziuRNHJo
— EB Games Canada 👾❄️ (@EBGamesCanada) June 16, 2021
Update 06/16/2021 10:19pm ET: The PS5 Digital Edition is now sold out.
Today at 10am ET/7am PT, EB Games will release a batch of PlayStation 5 consoles bundles that include a spare controller.
The retailer’s tweet regarding the restock claims it will have both the standard and digital version of Sony’s console available.
Playstation 5 disc consoles and digital consoles bundled with an additional DualSense controller will be available for purchase today at approximately 10:00 am ET, online only! pic.twitter.com/NzzOnye3Fd
— EB Games Canada 👾❄️ (@EBGamesCanada) June 16, 2021
The PS5s are going on sale online only. If you want one, it’s smart to act fast because in our experience, the PlayStation 5 generally sells out in five minutes or less.
The retailer doesn’t have its bundles listed yet, but we’re expecting them to appear here. Also keep your eyes on the EB Games Twitter account for the most up-to-date news.
If you want to learn about the console, you can read our review here.
Source: EBGames
