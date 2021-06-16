PREVIOUS|
Deals

EB Games is selling PlayStation 5 console bundles today at 10am ET [Now sold out]

These bundles cost a little more, but you do get a second controller

Jun 16, 2021

9:43 AM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation 5

Update 06/16/2021 10:24pm ET: EB Games says it’s entirely sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles.

Update 06/16/2021 10:19pm ET: The PS5 Digital Edition is now sold out.

Today at 10am ET/7am PT, EB Games will release a batch of PlayStation 5 consoles bundles that include a spare controller.

The retailer’s tweet regarding the restock claims it will have both the standard and digital version of Sony’s console available.

The PS5s are going on sale online only. If you want one, it’s smart to act fast because in our experience, the PlayStation 5  generally sells out in five minutes or less.

The retailer doesn’t have its bundles listed yet, but we’re expecting them to appear here. Also keep your eyes on the EB Games Twitter account for the most up-to-date news.

If you want to learn about the console, you can read our review here.

Source: EBGames

Related Articles

Features

Jun 12, 2021

11:05 AM EDT

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a solid PS5 upgrade with a splendid new story add-on

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:52 PM EDT

Nintendo reveals new The Legend of Zelda ‘Game and Watch’ system

News

Jun 15, 2021

3:41 PM EDT

Toronto-based Snowman announces Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City

Deals

Jun 12, 2021

4:11 PM EDT

Save big on Dyson vacuums, Sony headphones, and a Microsoft Surface bundle right now

Comments