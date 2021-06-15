Feds in talks with provinces about creating digital ‘proof of vaccination’ passports

The federal government is in talks with provinces about creating a digital ‘proof of vaccination’ passport for international travel.
During a press conference on June 15th, International Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated that the government hopes to give Canadians a way to verify that they’ve been vaccinated if they decide to travel.
“The idea would be to find the best, common, secure platform for Canadians who want to have proof of vaccination in the context of international travel,” LeBlanc stated.
“The urgency of coming up with a secure, reliable, probably digital proof of vaccination is something we’re working on collaboratively with provinces.”
LeBlanc stated that the government is working with its allies, such as the United States, to find the most appreciate way to recognize proof of vaccination for those who want to travel.
While it will likely take some time to develop a digital proof of vaccination, LeBlanc stated that the government may come up with a way to provide Canadians with an interim document to verify their vaccination.
Talks about proof of vaccination passports come as the government has promised to provide more information about reopening the Canadian border to international travel in the coming days.
Further, LeBlanc noted that “whether some provinces choose to have vaccination proof as a requirement for certain public activities or gatherings is provincial jurisdiction.”
This indicates that the proof of vaccination passports may not only be used for international travel and could also serve a purpose locally.
Image credit: @dominicleblanc_nb
