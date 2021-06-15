Koodo, Fido and Virgin Mobile are running a new promotion for those who don’t actually need any data.
The major carrier sub-brands are currently offering $25 per month for unlimited talk, unlimited text, call display, voicemail, call waiting, conference calling and unlimited Canada-wide family calling.
If you want to use data with any of these plans, you’ll need to pay per usage. Typically this plan is $35, so this is a savings of $10.
At Koodo and Fido, this is only a bring-your-own-device promotion. However, with Virgin Mobile, this promotion is both available for BYOD customers and those purchasing a new handset.
