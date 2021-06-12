Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six: Extraction will release on September 16

Ubisoft has confirmed that Rainbow Six: Extraction will release on September 16th, 2021.
The game is Ubisoft Montreal’s follow-up to its massively popular Rainbow Six: Siege, but focuses on three-player co-operative play against alien creatures, rather than squad vs. squad combat.
During its Ubisoft Forward event, Ubisoft Montreal developers noted that Extraction will have “some” operators and abilities that are recognizable to Siege players, although there will be many new ones as well.
Ubisoft also showed the first full gameplay walkthrough for Extraction. The footage follows a squad as they infiltrate an alien nest in Alaska and complete various objectives. Players can be seen making their way through the enemy base slowly and using different abilities to spot hidden aliens, take down parasitic hives and flee from hordes. Check it out below:
The game was first unveiled as Rainbow Six:Quarantine during Ubisoft’s E3 2019 showcase, but had gone dark and been delayed since. However, Ubisoft re-revealed the title under the new name ofExtraction on June 7th as part of a tease for Ubisoft Forward.
Extraction will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia. The game will feature cross-play between all of these platforms.
