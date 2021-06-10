Huawei’s fitness-focused Band 6 is now available in Canada

Huawei’s latest fitness wearable offering, the Band 6, has been available in several European, Asian and Middle Eastern markets for a while. Now, the band has officially launched in Canada for $98.99.
The band is available with four different coloured straps, including ‘Graphite Black,’ ‘Forest Green,’ ‘Amber Sunrise,’ ‘Sakura Pink’ and features all-day oxygen saturation, stress and sleep monitoring along with two-week battery life.
The band has 96 different exercise modes and keeps track of your heart rate and calories, presenting the data in easy-to-read graphs on a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display.
Learn more about the watch here. Huawei’s website redirects users to Amazon to purchase the band.
Image credits: Huawei
Source: Huawei
