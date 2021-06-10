PREVIOUS|
News

Huawei’s fitness-focused Band 6 is now available in Canada

The Band 6 offers a great balance between affordability and useful features

Jun 10, 2021

6:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Huawei’s latest fitness wearable offering, the Band 6, has been available in several European, Asian and Middle Eastern markets for a while. Now, the band has officially launched in Canada for $98.99.

The band is available with four different coloured straps, including ‘Graphite Black,’ ‘Forest Green,’ ‘Amber Sunrise,’ ‘Sakura Pink’ and features all-day oxygen saturation, stress and sleep monitoring along with two-week battery life.

The band has 96 different exercise modes and keeps track of your heart rate and calories, presenting the data in easy-to-read graphs on a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display.

Learn more about the watch here. Huawei’s website redirects users to Amazon to purchase the band.

Image credits: Huawei

Source: Huawei

 

Related Articles

News

Jun 2, 2021

3:09 PM EDT

Huawei unveils the HarmonyOS-powered Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro

News

Dec 31, 2020

2:54 PM EST

OnePlus to launch budget fitness band in early 2021: report

Deals

Jun 1, 2021

2:59 PM EDT

The Source discounts Huawei Watch GT (2019) to just $89.99 [Out of stock]

Deals

Jun 4, 2021

2:39 PM EDT

Huawei discounts its Watch lineup on Amazon for Father’s Day

Comments