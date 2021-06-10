PREVIOUS|
Insider’s new database tracks LGBTQ+ characters in animated children’s shows

Even Arthur has a couple of gay characters

Jun 10, 2021

6:18 PM EDT

Insider has made a database that tracks LGBTQ+ and gender minority inclusion in animated children’s shows.

The database includes shows from different programming networks like Netflix, Nickelodeon, ABC Kids, Cartoon Network and more. Additionally, it has shows like 3Below, 6Teen, Adventure Time, Young Justice, She-Ra and Steven Universe.

It’s pretty cool, but the list isn’t 100 percent perfect — Young Justice is one of my favourite shows and I definitely noticed a missing character.

That said, it’s still a great list and interesting to see shows as old as Braceface, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Arthur offering LGBTQ content.

Source: Insider 

