Here are the trailers shown off at the Summer Game Fest 2021 opening event

We got our first look at games like Elden Ring and Salt and Sacrifice

Jun 10, 2021

5:51 PM EDT

Toronto’s Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021 kick-off event showed off a variety of trailers for upcoming games launching in the near future.

Summer Game Fest showcased games for the first time ever, like Elden Ring, Salt and Sacrifice, and Evil Dead: The Game.

Here are the trailers showed off at Summer Game Fest:

Elden Ring — January 21st, 2022

Metal Slug Tactics

Death Stranding – Director’s Cut

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Coming 2021

Lost Ark — Coming Fall 2021

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland — Coming Early 2022

Salt and Sacrifice — Coming 2022

Hot Wheel Unleashed — Coming September 30th

Chicory: A Colorful Tale — Available Now

Smite X Stranger Things — Coming in July

Solar Ash — Coming 2021

Among Us Roadmap Trailer

The Anacrusis

Planet of Lana

Vampire: The Masquerade — Blood Hunt Gameplay — Coming 2021

House of Ashes — October 22 2021

Escape From Tarkov — Battle in the Streets

Tales of Arise — Coming September 10th

Paladins x gen:Lock — Coming July 2021

Monster Hunter Stories 2 — Coming July 9th

Rocket League – Fast & Furious — Coming June 17th

Endless Dungeon

Sombra x Baptiste skins Overwatch 2 Redesign

Fall Guys — Nier Automata Crossover

Evil Dead: The Game — Coming 2021

Sky: Children of Light — Nintendo Switch — Coming June 29th

Tribes of Midgard — Giants are Coming — Coming July 27th

Back 4 Blood — Open Beta Coming August 5th

Source: IGN

