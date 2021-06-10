Here are the trailers shown off at the Summer Game Fest 2021 opening event

Toronto’s Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021 kick-off event showed off a variety of trailers for upcoming games launching in the near future.
Summer Game Fest showcased games for the first time ever, like Elden Ring, Salt and Sacrifice, and Evil Dead: The Game.
Here are the trailers showed off at Summer Game Fest:
Elden Ring — January 21st, 2022
Metal Slug Tactics
Death Stranding – Director’s Cut
Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Coming 2021
Lost Ark — Coming Fall 2021
Tiny Tina’s Wonderland — Coming Early 2022
Salt and Sacrifice — Coming 2022
Hot Wheel Unleashed — Coming September 30th
Chicory: A Colorful Tale — Available Now
Smite X Stranger Things — Coming in July
Solar Ash — Coming 2021
Among Us Roadmap Trailer
The Anacrusis
Planet of Lana
Vampire: The Masquerade — Blood Hunt Gameplay — Coming 2021
House of Ashes — October 22 2021
Escape From Tarkov — Battle in the Streets
Tales of Arise — Coming September 10th
Paladins x gen:Lock — Coming July 2021
Monster Hunter Stories 2 — Coming July 9th
Rocket League – Fast & Furious — Coming June 17th
Endless Dungeon
Sombra x Baptiste skins Overwatch 2 Redesign
Fall Guys — Nier Automata Crossover
Evil Dead: The Game — Coming 2021
Sky: Children of Light — Nintendo Switch — Coming June 29th
Tribes of Midgard — Giants are Coming — Coming July 27th
Back 4 Blood — Open Beta Coming August 5th
