Apple offering $75 gift card with the purchase of iPhone 12 or 12 mini

The offer ends on June 28th

Jun 10, 2021

5:42 PM EDT

iPhone 12 Purple

Apple Canada is holding a promotion for customers that buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini that offers a free $75 Apple Store gift card when you buy either smartphone.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini comes in ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Purple’ and ‘Red’ colours. It starts at $979 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant costs $1,049 and the 256GB model will set you back $1,189.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 comes in ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Purple’ and ‘Red’ colourways. It starts at $1,129 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant costs $1,199 whereas the 256GB model will set you back $1,339.

Apple offers free delivery for online orders, though the promotion is valid for in-store orders too. The offer ends on June 28th. Click here to learn more about the offer or to purchase either an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini.

Are you confused about which model will suit your needs the best? Check out our review of both smartphones.

Source: Apple

