Apple’s next iPad Pro reportedly features a glass back and wireless charging

A redesigned iPad mini is also coming later this year

Jun 4, 2021

8:27 AM EDT

iPad (2021)

Despite the iPad Pro (2021) only just releasing a few weeks ago, rumours surrounding the next-generation version of Apple’s high-end tablet have already appeared.

According to Bloomberg, the next iPad Pro will switch to a glass back instead of the brushed aluminum featured in the current version of the tablet. A MagSafe-like magnetic charger similar to the one added to the iPhone 12 line last year and wireless charging is reportedly coming to the iPad Pro as well.

Bloomberg says this will also allow the iPad Pro to charge other devices through reverse-wireless charging. Though I’ve never had much use for reverse-wireless charging, the fact that an iPad is way bigger than a smartphone should, at least in theory, make it easier to charge devices on its rear.

A new iPad mini is coming later this year, according to Bloomberg. This new version of the smaller tablet will feature minimized bezels and a refreshed design. It’s unclear if the tablet will feature Face ID or include a Touch ID side button sensor like the iPad Air (2020). With that in mind, Bloomberg says that “the removal of its home button has also been tested.”

The 5th-generation iPad mini was released back in 2019, so it makes sense for a new version of Apple’s smallest tablet to release this year.

Finally, we’ll also see a thinner version of the 10.2-inch iPad towards the end of the year. Apple last refreshed the 10.2-inch iPad in 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

