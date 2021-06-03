PREVIOUS|
PlayStation website is getting rid of MyPlayStation support

Sony is pushing users to check the PlayStation mobile app or its consoles for profile information

Jun 3, 2021

7:04 AM EDT

Sony has announced that the MyPlayStation function on the official PlayStation website will be discontinued on June 28th.

Users will no longer be able to access this section of the website after that date, which seems to be a way of Sony pushing gamers to use the PlayStation mobile app or the console itself to check their PlayStation Network account and its information.

The website allows users to access information like their friends list, messages, parties, and trophy/profile information.

While the reason behind this move is unknown, Sony recommends PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gamers check for their personal information and game milestones on their console rather than logging on to the website. As a result, using the official website to access such information becomes obsolete.

Though this announcement seems like a done deal, Sony has a history of backtracking on moves like this. For example, earlier this year Sony announced that it would shut down PS3, Vita and PSP stores this summer. The company later revealed that the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita will stay online following ample backlash.

Source: PlayStation

