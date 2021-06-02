PREVIOUS
Deals

Humble is offering a Bandai Namco Bundle with a part of proceeds going to charity

You can select what charity you want your money to go to

Jun 2, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Tekken 7

Humble Bundle is offering a Bandai Namco bundle with the likes of Code Vein, Tekken 7, Project CARS 3 and more.

The bundle includes the following titles:

The bundle can be divided into four separate bundles with different pricing.

  • The first bundle is a 1-item bundle and includes only PAC-MAN 256. It costs $1.22.
  • The second bundle is a 4-item bundle and includes Tekken 7, Tales of Zestiria, Katamari Damacy REROLL and PAC-MAN 256. It will set you back $14.69.
  • The third bundle is a 7-item bundle and includes Tales of Zestiria, Rad, Little Nightmares — Complete Edition, Tekken 7, Tales of Zestiria, Katamari Damacy REROLL and PAC-MAN 256. This bundle costs $23.19.
  • And finally, the last is a 9-item bundle that includes all the games mentioned in the bullet list above. The full bundle costs $24.48.

Additionally, the amount you pay for the bundles goes to three different destinations — Bandai Namco Entertainment, a charity of your choice and Humble.

  • For the first $1.22 bundle, $0.92 goes to Bandai Namco, $0.06 goes to a charity and $0.24 goes to Humble.
  • For the second $14.69 bundle, $11.01 goes to Bandai, $0.74 goes to charity and $2.94 goes to Humble.
  • The third bundle costs $23.19 out of which $17.41 goes to Bandai, $1.16 goes to charity and $4.64 goes to Humble.
  • Lastly, the 9-item bundle costs $24.48 and the pie is divided as follows- $18.36 to Bandai, $1.23 to charity and $4.89 to Humble.

Humble offers a list of charities you can donate to including American Red Cross, Child’s Play, GamesAid, It Gets Better Project, Wikimedia Foundation and Charity: Water.

At the time of publication of this story, Humble has sold 49,802 of these bundles and has raised over $213,000 CAD. The Bandai Namco bundle offer stands good until Tuesday, May 8th.

Click here to learn more about the bundle’s offering or to purchase it.

Source: Humble Bundle

Related Articles

Deals

May 24, 2021

5:41 PM EDT

Humble Bundle is offering games up to 90 percent off

Deals

Apr 23, 2021

5:07 PM EDT

Humble Bundle’s Earth Day sale offers up to 80 percent off on select games

Deals

May 13, 2021

12:18 PM EDT

Humble ‘Heal’ Bundle offers over 30 games and eBooks to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Comments