Humble is offering a Bandai Namco Bundle with a part of proceeds going to charity

Humble Bundle is offering a Bandai Namco bundle with the likes of Code Vein, Tekken 7, Project CARS 3 and more.
The bundle includes the following titles:
- Code Vein
- Project CARS 3
- Tales of Zestiria
- RAD
- Little Nightmares – Complete Edition
- Tekken 7
- Tales of Berseria
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- PAC-MAN 256
The bundle can be divided into four separate bundles with different pricing.
- The first bundle is a 1-item bundle and includes only PAC-MAN 256. It costs $1.22.
- The second bundle is a 4-item bundle and includes Tekken 7, Tales of Zestiria, Katamari Damacy REROLL and PAC-MAN 256. It will set you back $14.69.
- The third bundle is a 7-item bundle and includes Tales of Zestiria, Rad, Little Nightmares — Complete Edition, Tekken 7, Tales of Zestiria, Katamari Damacy REROLL and PAC-MAN 256. This bundle costs $23.19.
- And finally, the last is a 9-item bundle that includes all the games mentioned in the bullet list above. The full bundle costs $24.48.
Additionally, the amount you pay for the bundles goes to three different destinations — Bandai Namco Entertainment, a charity of your choice and Humble.
- For the first $1.22 bundle, $0.92 goes to Bandai Namco, $0.06 goes to a charity and $0.24 goes to Humble.
- For the second $14.69 bundle, $11.01 goes to Bandai, $0.74 goes to charity and $2.94 goes to Humble.
- The third bundle costs $23.19 out of which $17.41 goes to Bandai, $1.16 goes to charity and $4.64 goes to Humble.
- Lastly, the 9-item bundle costs $24.48 and the pie is divided as follows- $18.36 to Bandai, $1.23 to charity and $4.89 to Humble.
Humble offers a list of charities you can donate to including American Red Cross, Child’s Play, GamesAid, It Gets Better Project, Wikimedia Foundation and Charity: Water.
At the time of publication of this story, Humble has sold 49,802 of these bundles and has raised over $213,000 CAD. The Bandai Namco bundle offer stands good until Tuesday, May 8th.
Click here to learn more about the bundle’s offering or to purchase it.
Source: Humble Bundle
