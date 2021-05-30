Northwestel, SSi Micro receive funding to improve internet connectivity in Nunavut

The federal government is investing $6.9 million to improve internet connectivity for over 9,800 households in Nunavut.
Northwestel will receive $1.9 million in funding and SSi Micro will receive $4.9 million. The funding is being provided under the Universal Broadband Fund.
“Affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service is an essential part of the daily lives of Nunavummiut and all Canadians and it is critical to their success,” said Daniel Vandal, the minister of northern affairs, in a news release.
“These projects will help sustain jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep people connected to their loved ones.”
The federal government launched the Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
Last month, the government allocated another $1 billion under Budget 2021 for the now $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.
Source: ISED
