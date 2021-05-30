PREVIOUS|
Deals

Today only, give Dad a GoPro HERO7 Silver with helmet camera bundle for $40 off

May 30, 2021

8:28 AM EDT

0 comments

Buy at BestBuy for $259.99 (save $40)

With smartphone cameras encroaching on nearly every corner of the camera market, camera manufacturers have had to specialize, focusing on the few things that smartphones can’t yet do.

Enter the “action camera,” a category where GoPro enjoys near brand ubiquity—often for good reason. As the midrange model in GoPro’s Hero lineup, the GoPro HERO7 Silver boasts features like stabilized 4K video recording, a 10MP sensor with Wide Dynamic Range technology, waterproofing down to 10 metres, and voice control that lets you access its main functions without unwrapping a white-knuckled finger from your kayak paddle.

Which means it could be the ultimate Father’s Day gift for the action-hero dad in your life. And for today only, its best feature is that it’s $40 off at Best Buy Canada, as part of a sports and helmet camera bundle. Check it out, along with a lineup of other great Father’s Day gifts.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

Features

May 28, 2021

8:03 AM EDT

MobileSyrup Father’s Day Gift Guide [2021 Edition]

Deals

May 8, 2021

4:37 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada’s latest discounts feature Samsung Galaxy+ Buds, Fitbit Versa 3, and more

Deals

May 28, 2021

3:20 PM EDT

Best Buy’s latest sale make Father’s Day shopping a cinch

Deals

May 3, 2021

12:34 PM EDT

Get 57 percent off these JBL active noise-cancelling headphones for today only

Comments