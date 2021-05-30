Here’s what’s leaving Crave and Netflix Canada in June

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in June 2021.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave:
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- The Cable Guy (June 4th)
- Hannibal: Seasons 1-3 (June 4th)
- The Avengers (June 21st)
- Tales of the City (1993): Season 1 (June 21st)
- True Romance (June 30th)
- Winx Club: season 7 (June 30th)
Crave
- Ask Dr. Ruth (June 7th)
- Change and Action: Racism in Canada (June 11th)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (June 13th)
- The Sun is Also a Star (June 14th)
- Remember (June 15th)
- Ode to Joy (June 15th)
- Shooter: Seasons 1-3 (June 20th)
- Believer (June 24th)
- The Parting Glass (June 24th)
- Hot Coffee (June 26th)
- Ride Along (June 26th)
- The Amazing Race Canada: Season 4 (June 27th)
- A Dog’s Journey (June 30th)
- A League of Their Own (June 30th)
- Abominable (June 30th)
- Barton Fink (June 30th)
- Dazed and Confused (June 30th)
- Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying (June 30th)
- Fantastic Four (June 30th)
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (June 30th)
- Frenzy (June 30th)
- Good Boys (June 30th)
- Guarding Tess (June 30th)
- Hop (June 30th)
- Juno (June 30th)
- Knocked Up (June 30th)
- Marnie (June 30th)
- Once Upon a Time In Mexico (June 30th)
- Panic Room (June 30th)
- Places in the Heart (June 30th)
- Psycho (’60) (June 30th)
- Rear Window (June 30th)
- Rope (June 3oth)
- Shadow of a Doubt (June 30th)
- Stuber (June 30th)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain (June 30th)
- The Bird (June 30th)
- The Fall of the American Empire (June 30th)
- The Man Who Knew Too Much (June 30th)
- The People vs. Larry Flynt (June 30th)
- The Souvenir (June 30th)
- This Changes Everything (June 30th)
- True Romance (June 30th)
- Vertigo (June 30th)
