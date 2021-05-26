PREVIOUS
Deals

The Days of Play sale is live with discounts on over 400 PlayStation titles

Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Immortals Fenyx Rising and more are on sale

May 26, 2021

3:32 PM EDT

0 comments

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales swinging

Sony’s ‘Days of Play’ sale has officially arrived, bringing with it discounts on some of the most popular PlayStation 5 titles.  These new offers are in addition to temporary price reductions for some of the PlayStation 4’s biggest exclusives.

The sale offers discounts on more than 400 PlayStation titles, including The Last of Us Part II, Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K21 and more.

Check out some of the best deals below:

PS5

PS4

Check out the PlayStation Store for a full list of games on sale.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that some of the titles on sale are also discounted at stores like Best Buy, Amazon and EB Games, so make sure you check out the retailer’s catalogue, you might just get a better deal.

Source: PlayStation Blog

