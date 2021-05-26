The Days of Play sale is live with discounts on over 400 PlayStation titles

Sony’s ‘Days of Play’ sale has officially arrived, bringing with it discounts on some of the most popular PlayStation 5 titles. These new offers are in addition to temporary price reductions for some of the PlayStation 4’s biggest exclusives.
The sale offers discounts on more than 400 PlayStation titles, including The Last of Us Part II, Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K21 and more.
Check out some of the best deals below:
PS5
- Demon’s Souls: Now $77.39, was $89.99
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Now $51.99, was $64.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition: Now $86.39, was $119.99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Now $66.39, was $79.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Gold Edition: Now $67.49, was $134.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition: Now $95.99, was $159.99
- No Man’s Sky: Now $47.99, was $79.99
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition: Now $32.49, was $129.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle: Now $58.49, was $129.99
PS4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition: Now $47.99, was $79.99
- The Last of Us Part II: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- MLB The Show 21: Now $66.39, was $79.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: Now $19.49, was $38.99
- Ghost of Tsushima: Now $53.59, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Now $51.99, was $64.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: Now $44.99, was $59.99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Now $66.39, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Avengers: Now $32.09, was $53.49
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition: Now $11.04, was $64.99
Check out the PlayStation Store for a full list of games on sale.
Additionally, it’s worth noting that some of the titles on sale are also discounted at stores like Best Buy, Amazon and EB Games, so make sure you check out the retailer’s catalogue, you might just get a better deal.
Source: PlayStation Blog
