First gameplay for Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 to be unveiled on May 28

Almost one year after the game's unveiling, we'll finally get a first look at some gameplay

May 26, 2021

1:09 PM EDT

Ubisoft has confirmed that the first-ever gameplay footage from Far Cry 6 will be revealed on Friday, May 28th at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET.

The reveal will be streamed on YouTube:

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto (Watch Dogs: Legion), the first-person shooter was announced last July, but we’ve only seen cinematic trailers ever since. In October, the game was also delayed out of February 2021 to Ubisoft’s current fiscal year, which runs until March 2022.

Far Cry 6 lets players assume the role of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter who attempts to take down the ruthless dictator Antón Castillo on a fictional Caribbean island. Notably, Emmy-winning Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has provided his likeness, voiceover and motion capture to Castillo.

Far Cry 6 is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia and the U.S.-only Amazon Luna.

