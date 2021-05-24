Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 for entry-level connected PCs

Qualcomm unveiled the second generation of its Snapdragon Compute platform, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. The new entry-level platform joins Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 in offering an always-connected Windows PC and Chromebook experience.
Unlike the 8cx, the new 7c Gen 2 is all about low-cost devices. Qualcomm says the platform will enhance camera and audio capabilities in the entry-level price range, as well as offer integrated LTE connectivity, AI acceleration and enterprise-grade security features.
“Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 brings the leading innovations of our compute portfolio to the next generation of entry-tier and affordable devices. Laptops powered by this platform will redefine mobile computing for education users, first line workers, and everyday light consumers, enabling reliable and powerful devices that feature advanced AI, and support for multi-day battery life,” said Miguel Nunes, senior director of product management at Qualcomm.
Qualcomm touts the always-on, always-connected nature of devices built on 7c Gen 2 as a major strength. Comparing the platform to smartphones, the company says 7c Gen 2 laptops will wake up instantly, have long battery life and be able to switch seamlessly between Wi-Fi and cellular networks.
On battery life specifically, Qualcomm says the 7c Gen 2 offers “up to 2 times the battery life of most competing platforms, up to 19 or more hours of continuous use.” It’s a lofty claim, and it’ll be interesting to see if devices with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 hold up in real-world testing.
Qualcomm also touted the performance benefits of the platform, boasting “up to ten percent faster system performance over most competing platforms.”
Overall, it will be exciting to see how the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 performs. Apple’s ARM-based M1 chip has proven quite powerful so far — if Qualcomm can start offering similar excellent performance in its ARM-based Snapdragon Compute chips, it could make Windows 10 on ARM much more viable.
You can learn more about the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 on Qualcomm’s website.
Image credit: Qualcomm
