PREVIOUS
Deals

Google Store discounts select Nest products in Canada

The offers are available until May 27th

May 23, 2021

4:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Nest Hub

Google has discounted the price of several of its Nest products by up to $80 in Canada for a limited time.

Here’s an overview of the deals you can get:

The offers are available until May 27th. You can learn more about them here.

Related Articles

Resources

May 23, 2021

11:04 AM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 6 series, and pink iPhone 13 Pro renders from last week

Deals

May 20, 2021

12:41 PM EDT

Public Mobile offering one month free with new activations

Deals

May 23, 2021

9:37 AM EDT

Lucky Mobile offering one month free with new activations

Deals

May 20, 2021

11:31 AM EDT

Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data for three months with new activations

Comments