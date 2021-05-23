Google Store discounts select Nest products in Canada

Google has discounted the price of several of its Nest products by up to $80 in Canada for a limited time.
Here’s an overview of the deals you can get:
- Nest Hub Max available for $249 (save $50)
- Nest Wifi router available for $199 (save $30)
- Nest Wifi router and 2 points available for $379 (save $80)
- Nest Audio 2-pack available for $199.98 (save $60)
- Nest Mini (2nd gen) available for $49 (save $20)
- Nest Mini (2nd gen) 2-pack available for $106 (save $32)
The offers are available until May 27th. You can learn more about them here.
