Ookla report looks at Canadian national parks with the best mobile internet performance

Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta has access to the fastest download speeds among national parks in Canada, according to data from Ookla.
Ookla has released a report analyzing mobile internet performance, availability and coverage in national parks in Canada.
The data shows that Waterton Lakes park had median download speeds of 29.92Mbps with median upload speeds of 11.41Mbps. Jasper National Park and Banff National Park both in Alberta came in second and third, respectively.
Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba had the slowest median download speed, followed by Yoho National Park in British Columbia and Saguenay-St. Lawrence National Park in Quebec.
“For comparison, the median mobile download speed in all of Canada was 66.90Mbps during Q1 2021,” the report outlines.
Ookla notes that only two Canadian national parks show less than 50 percent 4G availability, with Elk Island National Park in Alberta having the highest at 91 percent. Kootenay National Park in British Columbia had the lowest 4G Availability among national parks in Canada.
The report outlines that “Canadian national parks on this list had, for the most part, much higher 4G Availability than the U.S. National Parks with the lowest 4G Availability.”
Ookla notes that median performance only applies where you can actually get a signal. For instance, although Waterton Lakes National Park had the fastest download speed, travellers will only find reliable 4G service in some parts.
Banff and Jasper were the only two national parks with sufficient samples to confirm 5G at least somewhere in the park.
Image credit: Unsplash (@maxime_dore)
