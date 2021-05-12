PREVIOUS|
Bungie turned on Destiny 2 cross-play by accident

The feature wasn't supposed to release until later this year

May 12, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

Destiny 2

Some Destiny 2 players have been able to access the game’s upcoming cross-play features months ahead of its official release.

Bungie has previously said that cross-play with every platform Destiny 2 is available on, including the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia versions of the game, would arrive later this year. In a tweet, Bungie community manager Cozmo confirmed that Bungie accidentally launched cross-play to a small subset of players earlier this week.

Cozmo went on to say that players with the feature will have until the end of the week to test it out, indicating that it will be removed from the game pretty soon.

The Verge‘s Tom Warren posted a video of crossplay in action between Stadia and PC players. Despite not being officially available yet, cross-play seems pretty solid — at least between Stadia and PC players.

It’s unclear if this accidental release will push up Bungie’s timeline for cross-play officially dropping. Destiny 2‘s latest seasonal update, Season of the Splicer, just released.

Source: @Cozmo23

