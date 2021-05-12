Virgin Mobile customers can get two months of Crave + Movies + HBO for free

Bell is offering two months of its Crave streaming service for free to customers of its Virgin Mobile flanker brand.
Specifically, Virgin customers will be given access to Crave + Movies + HBO, which includes content offered through the base Crave tier (such asÂ LetterkennyÂ andÂ The Handmaid’s Tale), Starz (includingÂ Confronting a Serial KillerÂ andÂ Ramy) and Movies + HBO (recent films likeÂ TenetÂ and select HBO Max originals like The Flight Attendant).
Crave + Movies + HBO costs $19.98 CAD/month, so the two-month Virgin promotion has a $40 value.
It’s important to note that Virgin Home Phone and Home Internet only Members can only redeem the Crave benefit using the My Benefits App on Wiâ€‘Fi. Keep in mind that you’ll need to provide a credit card for auto-renewal once the two-month period ends, although you can cancel at any time.
The promotion runs until March 1st, 2022.
Image credit: Warner Bros.
Source: Virgin
