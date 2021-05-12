PREVIOUS|
News

Virgin Mobile customers can get two months of Crave + Movies + HBO for free

This includes all of Crave's content, ranging from The Handmaid's Tale to Tenet

May 12, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

0 comments

Tenet

Bell is offering two months of its Crave streaming service for free to customers of its Virgin Mobile flanker brand.

Specifically, Virgin customers will be given access to Crave + Movies + HBO, which includes content offered through the base Crave tier (such asÂ LetterkennyÂ andÂ The Handmaid’s Tale), Starz (includingÂ Confronting a Serial KillerÂ andÂ Ramy) and Movies + HBO (recent films likeÂ TenetÂ and select HBO Max originals like The Flight Attendant).

Crave + Movies + HBO costs $19.98 CAD/month, so the two-month Virgin promotion has a $40 value.

It’s important to note that Virgin Home Phone and Home Internet only Members can only redeem the Crave benefit using the My Benefits App on Wiâ€‘Fi. Keep in mind that you’ll need to provide a credit card for auto-renewal once the two-month period ends, although you can cancel at any time.

The promotion runs until March 1st, 2022.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Virgin

Related Articles

News

Apr 29, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Quebecois thriller Way Over Me debuts on Crave on May 7 in French and English

Resources

May 8, 2021

6:05 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 3-9]

Deals

Feb 26, 2021

4:22 PM EST

Fido discounts data deals, offers $50/10GB and $75/16GB plans

Resources

May 1, 2021

6:13 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 26-May 2]

Comments