Fido holding flash sale on iPhone SE (2020), other iPhone models also discounted

If you’re looking to get a new iPhone, but you don’t want to pay top dollar, these new deals from Fido are a great option.
The phone on sale is the iPhone SE (2020), which means it still comes with a charging brick in the box. The handset’s full price is $615, so it regularly costs $25.63 per month to pay off the device over two years. With the deal, the 64GB model goes down to $18 per month, and the 128GB option is now $20. The 256GB version is discounted to $21. This deal only applies if you get the phone on a two-year plan.
For context, the iPhone SE (2021) sells for $25.63 per month and doesn’t come with a charger in the box. So, being able to capitalize on this deal actually gets you a more complete phone package.
You can get a pre-owned iPhone SE for $13 per month.Â
The iPhone SE isn’t the only iPhone on sale, though. Fido has is also discounting the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.
If you want the iPhone 11, you can get a 64GB damaged box model for $30 per month, a discount of $6.46. The carrier also has some pre-owned models priced a bit cheaper at $26 for the 64GB option and $34 for the 128GB.
The iPhone XR is down to $22 per month for the 64GB model, and the 128GB option costs $25 per month.
These deals are also only available on two-year plans. If you want to compare each phone, you can check out our iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone SEÂ (2020) reviews.
Source: FidoÂ
