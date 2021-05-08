Leak suggests HTC releasing two new VR headsets at ViveCon 2021

A new report suggests that HTC is on the verge of releasing two new VR headsets next week at ViveCon.
So far, there are no leaked specs. However, ProtocolÂ expects the headsets to be aimed at the business sector instead of gamers.
One of the headsets is called the Vive Focus 3 and has a â‚¬1,474 (roughly $2,175 CAD) price tag. The other is called the Vive Pro 2 and rings in at â‚¬842 (roughly $1,242 CAD). After their reveals, the headsets are also expected to go up for sale in May.
While these are likely exciting for companies looking to use more VR concepts, regular people are more likely to get excited about the company’s potential to release a fitness-focused VR headset.
In late April, a leaked image of a headset called the HTC Vive Air leaked, showing off a very sporty-looking headset that appeared to be designed with fitness in mind. The company said this was just a concept, but that type of response doesn’t rule out a similar headset being shown off next week.
Either way, as VR gets more and more mainstream, ViveCon is becoming a bigger and bigger draw in the VR world. Personally, I’m hoping the company shows off some new controller designs with individual finger inputs for gaming that work with Half-Life Alyx like Valves Index controllers.
Source: ProtocolÂ
