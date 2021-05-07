The five best deals in tech this week

Weâ€™ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
This week we have deals for Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla, Blue Yeti microphones and Tile Bluetooth trackers.
Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X)
Ubisoftâ€™s latest hit in their Assassinâ€™s Creed franchise is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Taking the series to Scandinavia for the first time, Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla introduces players to viking culture in an action-packed RPG.
While it may not be as widely celebrated as its predecessor, many have praised the shift to a more serious tone. The game looks incredible on both Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it runs well across both generations. You can get the game for $49.99 for a limited time. For more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, check out MobileSyup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s story about the game.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $49.99
Tile Bluetooth Tracker Starter Pack
Tileâ€™s Bluetooth trackers are currently on sale at Amazon Canada. With the launch of Apple Airtags, Bluetooth trackers are getting a lot of attention, and one of the current leaders in the space is Tile.
Using a network of Bluetooth devices, you can track your wallet, keys, or other items using a small tag. The Tile Tracker Starter Pack comes with one Mate and one Slim tracker, and itâ€™s currently 17 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $49.99
Mavislink Capture Card
The popular Mavislink capture card is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. If youâ€™re looking for an alternative to Elgatoâ€™s offerings, the Mavislink is one of the best plug-and-play capture cards weâ€™ve tried.
Able to capture DSLRs, displays, and consoles, this card is just what you need to get into streaming. It doesnâ€™t offer 4K resolution, and the connection isnâ€™t as stable as the Elgato cards, but for just $21.99 using the coupon on the linked page, the Mavislink is a great deal.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $21.99
Blue Yeti Nano
Blueâ€™s popular Yeti Nano is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Blue is synonymous with external USB audio solutions at this point, and the Yeti is their flagship product.
While the Yeti may be their best microphone, the Nano reduces the footprint significantly while still offering similar performance. Whether youâ€™re looking to podcast, stream, or just have better audio for calls, the Blue Yeti Nano is a great choice while itâ€™s on sale.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $119.00
A Silent Voice (Blu-ray)
A Silent VoiceÂ is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The critically acclaimed film is based on the beloved manga by Yoshitoki ÅŒima, and animated by the team at Kyoto Animation.
Following the journey of a deaf girl and the boy that bullied her as a child, the film tells a beautiful story of reflection and forgiveness. You can pick up the blu-ray for 20 percent off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $24.98
