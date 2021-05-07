PREVIOUS|
Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals available right now

We scoured the web to compile this list of Switch game deals for the week

May 7, 2021

11:59 AM EDT

Games like Fifa 21, Mortal kombat 11, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey and more for the Nintendo Switch are currently on sale at retailers like Best Buy, EB Games and Amazon.

Here are this week’s best Nintendo Switch game deals available online:

Amazon

BioShock: The Collection — $19.99, was $39.98

Borderlands Legendary Collection — $19.99, was $59.99

Splatoon 2 — $54.95, was $79.99

Best Buy

Fire Emblem: Three HousesFire Emblem: Three Houses — $54.99, was $79.99

Borderlands Legendary Collection — $19.99, was $59.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising — $39.99, was $79.99

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition — $54.95, was $78.95

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — $54.99, was $79.99

Super Mario Odyssey — $54.99, was $79.99

NBA 2K21 — $19.99, was $29.99

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition — $19.99, was $39.99

EB Games

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath — $29.99, was $49.99

The Outer Worlds — $29.99, was $49.99

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered — $29.99, was $54.99

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition — $34.99, was $54.99

