Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals available right now

Games like Fifa 21, Mortal kombat 11, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey and more for the Nintendo Switch are currently on sale at retailers like Best Buy, EB Games and Amazon.
Here are this week’s best Nintendo Switch game deals available online:
Amazon
BioShock: The Collection — $19.99, was $39.98
Borderlands Legendary Collection — $19.99, was $59.99
Splatoon 2 — $54.95, was $79.99
Best Buy
Fire Emblem: Three HousesFire Emblem: Three Houses — $54.99, was $79.99
Borderlands Legendary Collection — $19.99, was $59.99
Immortals Fenyx Rising — $39.99, was $79.99
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition — $54.95, was $78.95
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — $54.99, was $79.99
Super Mario Odyssey — $54.99, was $79.99
FIFA 21 Legacy Edition — $19.99, was $39.99
EB Games
Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath — $29.99, was $49.99
The Outer Worlds — $29.99, was $49.99
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered — $29.99, was $54.99
Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition — $34.99, was $54.99
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments