SaskTel reports record data usage ahead of Mother’s Day

SaskTel says it continues to see record data usage as we approach Mother’s Day, which has historically been the busiest day for placing calls.
The carrier notes that over the past few years, people have shifted away from placing voice calls on Mother’s Day and towards using apps that use data.
SaskTel recently broke a record for wireless data downloads at 220.29TB for a single day. For context, using 1TB of data would be equivalent to sending and receiving 40,000 emails, streaming 8,500 hours of music, surfing the internet for 2,000 hours, streaming HD video for 350 hours and gaming online for 1,650 hours.
“SaskTel has made significant investments in their networks this past year, ensuring they have the performance and stability that our customers expect,” said Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskTel, in a statement.
The carrier has seen wireless data downloads increase by 38 percent when comparing April 2020 to April 2021. It has also seen a seven percent increase in data usage on its internet network.
SaskTel recently announced that it’s waiving data overage charges until June 30th amid the ongoing pandemic. It will also continue to provide access to new channels and free content to its residential maxTV and maxTV Stream customers.
Source: SaskTel
Comments