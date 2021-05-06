OnePlus Watch gets always-on display feature that cuts its battery life in half

The latest update for the OnePlus Watch is rolling out now, finally giving users the option to add an always-on display to the smartwatch. However, the feature comes with a few pretty significant tradeoffs.
For example, battery life is cut in half when the always-on display is turned on. That said, this isn’t that significant of a problem since the battery lasts for about two weeks anyway, so if it only hits a week with the always-on display on, that’s still a pretty long time.
The other tradeoff is that the always-on display watch faces are different than the default ones that the watch shipped with. The new always-on watch faces are more minimal than the default ones in order to use up less battery.
The update is rolling out to a small number of users first, according to OnePlus. All OnePlus Watch users will get the update in the coming days if there are no issues with this initial release.
Beyond bringing a constantly on display, OnePlus also added the ability to use the watch as a camera shutter, a new marathon workout option and several other bug fixes.
It’s unclear if this is enough to make the OnePlus Watch useful, but if you want to learn more about the smartwatch, check out my review from earlier this year.Â
Source: OnePlusÂ
