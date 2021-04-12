PREVIOUS|
SaskTel waiving data overage charges until June 30

Business and consumer customers will not be charged data overages

Apr 12, 2021

5:14 PM EDT

SaskTel

SaskTel has announced that it’s waiving data overage charges from now until June 30th amid the ongoing pandemic.

The carrier says this move aims to assist customers with online learning or those working remotely. Both business and consumer customers will not be charged data overages on SaskTel’s postpaid Wireless plans, noSTRINGS Prepaid wireless plans or SaskTel fusion internet plans.

“SaskTel knows our previous offers were appreciated by our customers and we are once again pleased to assist them with their work from home and online learning requirements,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett in a statement.

“This has certainly been a challenging year for everyone and we hope that by the end of this offer things will be returning to normal for most folks.”

Further, SaskTel will also continue to provide access to new channels and free content to its residential maxTV and maxTV Stream customers.

Towards the start of the pandemic, SaskTel and other carriers waived overage fees for customers for a limited time last year. SaskTel appears to be the first carrier to reinstate the move in 2021.

As of now, it’s unknown if other carriers will follow suit.

Source: SaskTel

