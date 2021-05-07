TCLâ€™s latest flagship smartphone, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is now available and sports one of the most mid-range designs on the market. For a limited time, you can score a 55-inch 4K TCL TV with the purchase of the 20 Pro 5G from certain carriers (it costs between ($460-$490), including Bell, Fido, Koodo, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, VidÃ©otron and Virgin Mobile. The Offer is valid for purchases made May 6th through May 20th, 2021
Claiming your TV is simple. Once you have purchased the TCL 20 Pro 5G, you need to visit this website and register your device. To register your device, you need to fill out a form with some basic information like your name, phone number, address and email. You also need to add your phoneâ€™s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number which can be found by entering ‘*#06#‘ in your phoneâ€™s dial pad.
The product redemption page reads that once youâ€™ve registered, verification can take up to 60 days. Once TCL has verified your information, you should receive an email with directions on how to redeem the 55-inch 4K TCL TV.
It is worth noting that the offer is not applicable to devices purchased from Walmart.
Image credit: TCL
Source: TCL
