Rogers, B.C. government to expand cellular service along Highways 95 and 97

Rogers is partnering with the B.C. government to expand its 5G wireless network along Highways 95 and 97.
The Toronto-based national carrier will receive up to $5.47 million from the Connecting British Columbia program toward the $6.4 million cost of filling in cellular gaps along 68km of Highway 97 between Chetwynd and the Highway 39 junction.
Rogers will also receive $774,000 from the program to upgrade cellular service along Highway 95 between Golden and Spillimacheen.
“Rogers is proud to continue investing in British Columbia on these highway connectivity projects to build critically needed 5G networks to bridge the digital divide, in partnership with the B.C. Government,” said Dean Prevost, the president of Rogers for Business, in a statement.
“Connecting Canadians, including rural, remote, and Indigenous communities is a top priority for Rogers, and through this partnership, we are providing improved safety and reliable connectivity for those who depend on Highways 95 and 97.”
The highways 95 and 97 cellular projects are expected to be completed by October 2021.
Source: Government of B.C.
