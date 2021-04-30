Google Meet and Chat to be pre-installed on future Chrome OS devices

Chrome OS is a perfect experimenting ground for Google’s applications and services. Chromebooks come pre-installed with Google Docs, Drive, Sheets, Keep, and a slew of other apps. Now, Google is preparing to add Google Meet and Google Chat to the mix, expanding the already vast list of Google’s pre-installed apps on Chromebooks.
According to a new Chromium bug filing, which is unavailable now, Google aims to “Pre-install Meet and Chat PWAs on Chrome OS.” PWA stands for progressive web app, which is essentially a webpage you can download and run like a typical app.
According to 9to5Google, Google has already started work on adding these apps to Chrome OS with new flags. Flags are semi-hidden settings accessible by typing ‘chrome://flags’ into the Chrome URL bar.
Once the change is finalized, the two applications will be available by default on newly purchased Chromebooks and Chrome OS computers that have been factory reset — or “powerwashed.” However, like most of Chrome OS’s default applications, you can easily delete them to tidy up your app list.
The bug filing is expected to be finished in time for Chrome OS 92, which is scheduled to be released on July 20. If all falls in line, Chromebooks and Chromeboxes running Chrome OS 92 out of the box will come with Google Meet and Chat pre-installed.
Source: Chromium Gerrit Via: 9to5Google
