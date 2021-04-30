PREVIOUS
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are $100 off at Amazon and Best Buy

These wireless headphones have a battery life of up to 30 hours

Apr 30, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones available, and it can be argued that its noise cancellation capabilities are second to none.

Last year, Sony released its WH-1000XM4 overhead headphones which quickly became one of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the market. These industry-leading headphones are currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy.

On Amazonâ€™s website, the noise-cancelling overhead headphones are available for $398, which is $100 off their regular price.

Best Buy has replicated the same deal, offering the headphones for $399 instead of the regular $498 price tag.

While we at MobileSyrup havenâ€™t tested the WH-1000XM4s, CNET, TechRadar, The Verge, and RTings have all highly praised the over-ear headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a battery life of up to 30 hours, Bluetooth and AUX audio connectivity, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class active noise cancellation.

Source: Amazon & Best Buy

