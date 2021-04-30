Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are $100 off at Amazon and Best Buy

Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones available, and it can be argued that its noise cancellation capabilities are second to none.
Last year, Sony released its WH-1000XM4 overhead headphones which quickly became one of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the market. These industry-leading headphones are currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy.
On Amazonâ€™s website, the noise-cancelling overhead headphones are available for $398, which is $100 off their regular price.
Best Buy has replicated the same deal, offering the headphones for $399 instead of the regular $498 price tag.
While we at MobileSyrup havenâ€™t tested the WH-1000XM4s, CNET, TechRadar, The Verge, and RTings have all highly praised the over-ear headphones.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a battery life of up to 30 hours, Bluetooth and AUX audio connectivity, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class active noise cancellation.
