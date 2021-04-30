Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has given us a bit more information about the company’s timeline for bringing the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software beta to Canada.
On Twitter, Musk said the FSD beta is coming to Canada in “probably a few months,” and this is because of the “subtle, differences between US & Canada.” He didn’t elaborate on what these differences are, although he did note that Tesla also plans to bring FSD to the EU this summer.
And hopefully EU this summer
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2021
This isn’t the first time Musk has commented on the Canadian availability of FSD. Back in December when asked, Musk gave a similar answer.Â
There are subtle, important, differences between US & Canada traffic rules, but FSD beta will be extended to Canada very soon
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2020
Teslaâ€™s Full Self-Driving feature has been a long-running promise of the pricey electric vehicles.
Recently, Musk shared a couple of new features coming to FSD. Version 9 of the beta will reportedly “blow your mind,” according to the CEO. One of these mind-blowing features: FSD will show the probability distribution of objects. “A probability distribution is a statistical function that describes all the possible values and likelihoods that a random variable can take within a given range,” according to Electrek.
This means that objects like lines, cars, pedestrians and more won’t be jumping around and should display a smoother version of the vehicle’s environment. This version 9 feature, among others, will become available for beta testers in “probably two weeks,” according to Musk.
Currently, Tesla’s FSD beta is being tested by select users in the U.S., with a full release expected sometime in 2021.
It’s worth noting that FSD isnâ€™t supposed to take over entirely and the system requires the driver to remain alert and ready to take over from the car.
Comments