News

Leaked code suggests iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV will ship on May 21

Jon Prosser also claims the new devices will ship on May 21st

Apr 29, 2021

2:54 PM EDT

A ton of leaks are flooding out, suggesting that Apple will start shipping the new iMacs, iPad Pros and Apple TV devices on May 21st.

The devices are going up for pre-order on April 30th, and the website currently says that the devices are going to start shipping in mid-May.

However, when you dive into the Apple website code, a line says, “The all new iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV, purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and AirTag arrive in stores and on doorsteps around the world May 21,” according to 9to5Mac.

Obviously, this is a little skeptical since the AirTags and Purple iPhone are coming out on April 30th, but this does suggest the rest of the devices are coming on the 21st.

Beyond this leaked bit of code, notable leakers like Jon Prosser are also alleging that the 21st is the release date for all these devices.

